Sweden’s caretaker leader tapped to present new government

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Lofven is moving a step closer to forming a new governing coalition after the country’s parliamentary speaker said Lofven had enough backing to form a two-party Cabinet. Speaker Andreas Norlen said Monday that Lofven told him he can find enough support in the 349-seat Riksdag needed to form a Cabinet. A vote in parliament on his government is set for Wednesday. In Sweden, prime ministers can govern as long as there is no majority against them. Lofven lost a no-confidence vote called by the right-wing populist Sweden Democrats party in June.