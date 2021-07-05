T-storms will develop for the next 24 to 36 hours.

Rain possibilities return early next week…

A cold front will slowly slide through the area from Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Shower and t-storm chances will increase especially for tomorrow and tomorrow night. Periods of heavy rain are possible and there is a marginal level 1 risk of severe weather. The ingredients are there for that risk thanks to 90 degree heat today and high humidity levels.

Cooling trend coming…

Temperatures will roll back from the 90s into the 60s and 70s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The readings will then reverse as the next system approaches for Saturday into early next week. Another round of showers and storms will return for late in the week and the weekend.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen season is over, but mold counts will run medium to high for the next couple of days. Weed pollen season is next on the list, but the counts are low for now.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden