When will the Eagle return to Riverside Park?

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) The Riverside Park Eagle is the creation of the late artist, Elmer Peterson.

Peterson had some help. Al Schultz did a lot of the work to make the sculpture a reality.

Schultz is the owner of Custom Fab and Machine in La Crosse. He's working to restore it.

And since he worked closely with Elmer on the project, the job is personal.

The eagle was placed in Riverside Park in 1987. It was removed for restoration in September 2020.

Schultz says the weather has taken its toll and he's had to rebuild most of it. But it will look as it did when it returns - absent the weathering of course.

And, it will look a lot newer.

Schultz says it should return to the park by late July or early August.