911 callers urge help for hockey player killed by fireworks

A caller told a 911 dispatcher that Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks was about to go into convulsions after he was struck in the chest with an errant Fourth of July fireworks mortar blast at a Michigan home. The call was one of three released Tuesday. In it, a woman is requesting an ambulance be sent to a home, saying someone was “hit with fireworks” and “getting ready to go into convulsions.” The 24-year-old Kivlenieks of Latvia was struck about 10 p.m. Sunday at a home in Novi, about 28 miles northwest of Detroit. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. Novi police are investigating his death as an accident.