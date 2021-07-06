Al Sharpton to eulogize Arkansas teen fatally shot by deputy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Rev. Al Sharpton and an attorney who represented George Floyd’s family are speaking at the memorial for a white Arkansas teenager shot dead by a deputy. The shooting of 17-year-old Hunter Brittain has drawn the attention of civil rights activists nationally, who say it highlights the need for interracial support to address police shootings. Sharpton plans to deliver the eulogy at Tuesday’s memorial in Beebe. The ceremony will also feature remarks by Ben Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after his death. A Lonoke County sheriff’s deputy shot the 17-year-old Brittain during a traffic stop on June 23. Authorities have released few details about the shooting. Brittain’s family has said he was unarmed and holding a jug of antifreeze.