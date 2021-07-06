Anti-LGBT Georgian protestors burn EU flag in capital

MOSCOW (AP) — Opponents of LGBT rights in the former Soviet republic of Georgia have clashed with police in the capital and burned a European Union flag that was was hanging in front of the parliament. Tuesday’s unrest came a day after opponents of a planned LGBT march in Tbilisi assaulted journalists who were covering their demonstration. The march organizers cancelled the event, saying authorities had not ensured their security. On Tuesday evening, a large crowd of demonstrators held a silent gathering in front of the parliament to show support for the injured journalists. Local news media say LGBT opponents tried to disrupt the gathering but were held off by police.