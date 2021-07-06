Asian shares mixed as OPEC talks stalemate, US closed

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mixed as oil prices surge after a meeting of oil producing nations was postponed, and little else guided markets after the U.S. Independence Day holiday. Benchmarks in Japan and South Korea edged higher, while those in China and Australia declined. Investors have been trimming holdings of Chinese technology company shares as Beijing tightens oversight of the industry. Talks among members of the OPEC cartel and allied oil producing countries have broken off in the midst of a standoff with the United Arab Emirates over production levels. That has raised worries that failure to reach agreement could trigger swings in oil prices, adding to uncertainties as the pandemic drags on.