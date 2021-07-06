Australia denies interfering in China’s Pacific vaccine help

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia has denied Chinese government and media allegations that it is interfering in the rollout of Chinese vaccine in Papua New Guinea. Papua New Guinea took delivery of 200,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine on June 23 and says it will initially be used for Chinese citizens in the country. Chinese Communist Party newspaper Global Times has accused Australia of planting consultants to “undermine China’s vaccine cooperation with Pacific island countries.” An Australian minister visiting Papua New Guinea denied the accusation. The clash over vaccine diplomacy marks another rift in bilateral relations, which plummeted last year when Australia called for an independent investigation into the origins of and responses to COVID-19.