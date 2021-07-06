Skip to Content

Bond hearing for two suspects in dog theft

5:28 pm Crime and CourtsNews

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A bond hearing was held for the two women facing several charges including theft of a dog. Brandi Johnson and Kristina Neve were both booked into the La Crosse County jail on charges of burglary, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and theft of an animal.

Both women were released on $1,000 signature bonds as well as being issued orders of no contact with the victim. Johnson and Neve are due back in court on August 3rd.

Roger Staffaroni

Assignment Editor

