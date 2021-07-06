California to pay victims of forced, coerced sterilizations

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers have approved reparations for victims who were either forcibly or coercively sterilized by the state. The state’s new budget that is awaiting Gov. Gavin Newsom’s signature includes $7.5 million for the program. Assemblywoman Wendy Carrillo said the goal is to pay victims $25,000 each. North Carolina and Virginia have also approved reparations for forced sterilization victims in recent years. California’s sterilization program began in 1909 and lasted until 1979. The state forcibly sterilized 20,000 people. A state audit in 2014 found 144 women were sterilized while in state prison between 2005 and 2013. Auditors found in 39 cases the state did not obtain proper consent.