Cass Lake man killed in drive-by shooting at party

CASS LAKE, Minn. (AP) — Cass County sheriff’s officials say one person has died after being struck by gunfire at an outdoor house party. Authorities say a drive-by shooting happened at a residence in Cass Lake shortly before 3 a.m. Monday. Deputies arrived to find a 34-year-old local man had been hit by gunfire while he was in a yard at the party. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Cass Lake Indian Services Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy. The investigation is ongoing.