LONDON (AP) — A 19-year-old British man has been convicted of murdering two sisters as they celebrated a birthday in a London park last year. Prosecutors say the killer was driven by the deluded belief the slayings would help him win a lottery jackpot. A jury at London’s Central Criminal Court on Tuesday found Danyal Hussein guilty of stabbing 46-year-old Bibaa Henry 27-year-old Nicole Smallman at Fryent Country Park in June 2020. Prosecutors said Hussein didn’t know the victims but had pledged to kill six women every six months in the belief he would win the Mega Millions Super Jackpot. The sisters’ mother has criticized the way police responded when her daughters were reported missing.