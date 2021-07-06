Divers pull man from Jackson County lake

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is releasing information on an incident at Lake Wazee on July 4.

Emergency responders were called shortly before 3 p.m. to the lake for a report of a possible drowning. The caller said a 25-year-old man from Arcadia went into the water and never resurfaced. The caller also said the man wasn't a good swimmer.

Deputies, a DNR Warden, Fire and EMS all arrived on the scene. They were met by a group of nine civilian divers who volunteered to help with finding the victim.

The sheriff's office said the divers found the man in about 17 feet of water about 25 feet from shore. Rescue operations were taken over then by Black River Falls EMS. The man was airlifted from the scene to an area hospital for further treatment. The sheriff's office said the man's condition isn't known at this time.

In a statement, the sheriff's office thanked fire and EMS along with the DNR for their help with the incident. They also extended their gratitude to the civilian divers who "selflessly assisted with the rescue."

No other information was released by the sheriff's office.