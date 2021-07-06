Driver killed in collision with police car in pursuit

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A motorist has died in a collision involving a Minneapolis police squad car that was pursuing a robbery suspect. Authorities say police were pursuing a stolen vehicle linked to some commercial robberies when the squad car crashed into the victim’s vehicle and a third vehicle about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The driver who died was rushed to North Memorial Health. The officer involved was also taken to the hospital. Police spokesman John Elder says the suspect in the stolen vehicle was not involved in the crash and remains at large. The State Patrol responded to the scene and is investigating.