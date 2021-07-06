For Crowder, Game 1 is a birthday gift like none other

PHOENIX (AP) — Jae Crowder got a birthday present like none other: He is playing in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Crowder turned 31 on Tuesday, the day that his Phoenix Suns open the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. He’ll be the first player in NBA history to play Game 1 of the title series on his birthday. It’s believed that only 10 other players have appeared in a finals game that was scheduled on their birthdays: Jack Nichols had it happen three times, with the Washington Capitols in 1949 and the Boston Celtics in 1957 and 1958 all having finals games on April 9.