Wisconsin, (WAOW)– Gas prices remain unchanged in the badger state.

As of Tuesday, the average is $2.98 a gallon. Gas prices are just under 10 cents higher than they were a month ago and close to 84 cents higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy the cheapest price for gas in Wisconsin is $2.78 a gallon while the highest is $3.29 a gallon.

The national average remains unchanged as well with the average standing at $3.12 a gallon.