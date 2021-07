(WAOW)-- Giannis Antetokounmpo has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals.

The Bucks star hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

You can watch the game tonight on WXOW.