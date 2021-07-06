Hot and Stormy Day On Tap

Heat and Thunderstorms Tuesday

After a hot and humid Monday, today will bring high temperatures in the lower 90s and a higher chance for showers and thunderstorms. The high dew points will make high heat index values approaching 100 degrees. A cold front will be the trigger for bringing showers and thunderstorms to the area this afternoon. The storms will start north of I-90 early in the afternoon and shift southward during the evening. The SPC has placed most of the Coulee region in a marginal risk for severe weather. The threats are heavy rainfall, damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes.

Showers and T-Storms on Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms will continue on Wednesday, but will exit the region during the afternoon. High temperatures will be much cooler in the lower 70s.

Cooler and Dry Thursday

Canadian High pressure will enter the region allowing for temperatures to cool off into the 70s for highs on Thursday. It will also be dry.

Storm Chances Return Late Week

The unsettled weather pattern continues as we go further into the week. Another potential weather maker will impact our region as we go into the day on Friday.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt