Iowa man held for weapons found at Chicago hotel near beach

CHICAGO (AP) — An Iowa man is in custody after police found a rifle with a laser sight in a Chicago hotel room that overlooks a Lake Michigan beach and a major tourist attraction. Authorities say a member of the cleaning staff at the W Hotel told police on Sunday they observed the rifle, a handgun and ammunition in the room occupied by 32-year-old Keegan Casteel. The weapons were found on a 12th floor window sill on July 4th. Casteel of Ankeny, Iowa was arrested at the hotel and faces two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. A Cook County judge on Tuesday ordered him held in lieu of $10,000 bond.