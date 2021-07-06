Iran accuses Israel of June attack on civilian nuclear site

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran is accusing Israel of a sabotage attack in June that reportedly targeted a civilian nuclear facility near Tehran. The official IRNA news agency on Tuesday quoted the country’s Cabinet spokesman as saying the alleged attack sought to thwart ongoing talks in Vienna on reviving Iran’s nuclear deal with world powers. The spokesman also revised the previous official account of the reported attack, admitting the saboteurs had caused structural damage. Iran has so far offered no details on the attack beyond saying it targeted a sprawling nuclear center located in Karaj. The city is located about 40 kilometers, or 25 miles, northwest of the Iranian capital.