La Crosse Public Library increases service hours at all locations

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The hours that people can use the public libraries in La Crosse are expanding beginning this week.

Library Director Shanneon Grant announced the increased hours Tuesday.

Both the North and South Community Libraries are open an additional 12 hours per week. The Main St. Library is open for two more hours on Wednesday evenings.

Grant said in a statement that while the hours aren't at pre-pandemic levels, it is what they can currently offer as they change with the needs of the community. She said in the statement that they appreciate the public's patience and support.

"Libraries are conduits for community connection, bridges for the digital divide, and lifeboats for many of our most vulnerable citizens. To this end, you can look forward to an expansion of our outreach and mobile services as we work to find those who need us where they are," she said in the statement.

Here are the hours for the La Crosse Public Library branches effective July 6:

Main Library: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 10-6 p.m. Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

North Community Library: Tuesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 2 p.m to 6 p.m.

South Community Library: Monday and Wednesday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.