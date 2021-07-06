La Crosse School District hosts community focus session Wednesday on facility plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As the School District of La Crosse develops its long-range facility plan, they are hosting a meeting Wednesday for residents to share their opinions.

The district said the plan aims to address some of the biggest problems it currently faces including declining enrollment and aging buildings. According to the district, the amount of state funds received is based on how many students attend school in the district.

La Crosse reported its district enrollment has dropped by over 1,400 students in the last 20 years. The district said this not only resulted in a loss of funding but also a reduced need for the number of learning facilities.

Officials stated several steps have been taken to help address this revenue loss, including reducing the number of staff, eliminating overhead costs by consolidating schools and building Northside Elementary, as well as cutting budgets.

Despite these efforts, the district said it has still faced deficit budgets, which have impacted the opportunities available to students, along with schools' ability to retain high quality staff.

Additionally, the School District of La Crosse currently maintains a series of aging buildings, with five of them being over 80 years old. While these facilities are safe for educating students, officials said they require tens of millions of dollars in maintenance.

According to the district, even with updates these buildings will never be able to provide the modern educational environment students deserve. La Crosse School District Superintendent Dr. Aaron Engel said the district has an opportunity to provide schools that meet community expectations.

"We have an opportunity to create efficiencies so we can reinvest in the modern expectations our community has of public education, including socio-emotional and mental health supports," said Engel. "And we have an opportunity to provide educational facilities that meet the needs of our school families, our neighborhoods, and the greater La Crosse area."

Over the next six months, the district plans to host community focus groups for residents to voice their opinions. Ideas and feedback discussed at the meetings will then be used to help craft the facility plan.

All those interested in attending the district's upcoming session, scheduled to take place on July 7 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Longfellow Middle School, should RSVP. To do so, contact Kelly Galvan in the superintendent's office at kgalvan@lacrossesd.org, or by calling 608-789-7628.