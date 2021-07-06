Local health officials concerned about COVID-19 Delta Variant

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Delta Variant has been detected in our area and experts say it is likely to become more prevalent.

Local health officials say both unvaccinated and fully vaccinated people have been diagnosed with the Delta Variant in La Crosse County. They also say it is likely that the number of cases will continue to increase as we approach fall.

A vaccine expert with Gundersen Health System says the only way to protect yourself from severe illness is by getting the vaccine.

"If you are unvaccinated, you should use caution because this strain is more serious and more easily spread," Dr. Raj Naik said. "I definitely recommend those groups of people take caution. If you are fully vaccinated and have had your two weeks post completing this series, your risks are still pretty low."

Dr. Naik said he has gotten a lot of questions about potential vaccine boosters, to better protect people from COVID-19 strains. He does not believe vaccine boosters will be necessary for the Delta Variant at this time.