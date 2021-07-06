Mayo Clinic announces new visitor guidelines for Southwest Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Mayo Clinic Health System announced residents aged 16 years or older can now visit hospitals in the Southwest Wisconsin Region, with patients being allowed up to two visitors at a time.

According to the organization, the new policies will go into effect beginning Wednesday, July 7. Visiting hours are scheduled to take place from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily.

All guests are still required to wear face coverings in the facility. MCHS said hospitals plan to provide individuals with a mask if they do not have one.

Additionally, visitors can expect to be screened for symptoms of acute respiratory illness or communicable infection before entering facilities.

The organization announced several other guest policy updates, including the following:

Patients in the Cancer Center are allowed two guests, but they will not be allowed into the chemotherapy room.

Visitors of patients that are positive or potentially positive for COVID-19 may be permitted to visit in rare circumstances, if approved by hospital staff.

Obstetrical patients may have up to two support people that can remain throughout their stay.

Individuals in the emergency department can bring visitors, unless they or their guests present any symptoms related to COVID-19.

Compassionate exceptions to visitor restrictions continue to be evaluated on a case-by-case basis, including births and end-of-life care.

No guests under the age of 16 are allowed in Southwest Wisconsin Region hospitals at this time.

For more details on the organization's guest policy, the latest information on COVID-19, or any unrelated health cares needs, visit Mayo Clinic Health System's COVID-19 website.