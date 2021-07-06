Millennial Money: What will you teach your kids about money?

Many millennials are now parents with jobs, car loans and mortgages. They have experienced a global recession and a pandemic, and some are also still paying off student loan debt. Five millennial parents from around the country share the money lessons they want to teach their kids, including talking to their children about money from a young age, recognizing the power of savings, paying for your own education instead of being saddled with student loan debt, not being afraid to invest, and prioritizing experiences over spending money on material things.