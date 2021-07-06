Missouri mayor who required masks faces recall vote

NIXA, Mo. (AP) — As the coronavirus surges in Missouri, a mayor who imposed a mask requirement and other public safety measures is facing a recall vote, even though the requirements have long since expired. The Springfield News-Leader reports that Nixa voters will have the option to recall Mayor Brian Steele at a special election set for Nov. 2. Steele was delegated emergency powers by the City Council to deal with the pandemic and enacted the mask ordinance in October. He ended the ordinance on April 30. Nixa, which has about 21,000 residents, is located about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) south of Springfield, where hospitals are overflowing with COVID-19 patients.