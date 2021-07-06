Number of victims in major ransomware attack still unclear

The software company whose software was exploited in the biggest global ransomware attack on record says it so far it appears that fewer than 1,500 businesses were compromised. But cybersecurity experts suspected the estimate was low and note that victims are still being identified. The ransomware was spread Friday to victims in at least 17 countries from a compromised server of Miami-based Kaseya. The tool exploited manages networks and is designed to protect them from malware. However, the Russia-linked ransomware gang behind the attack cleverly used to distribute software that scrambles data that the criminals unlock only after receiving an extortion payment.