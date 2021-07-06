Oktoberfest set to return without any changes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The 60th Oktoberfest will take place without any major differences from pre-pandemic fests.

After the Oktoberfest 2020 was canceled during the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers started planning for a return in Sept. 2021.

The City of La Crosse and La Crosse County Health Department gave organizers the green light to resume as normal one month ago.

"Ladies and gentlemen Oktoberfest 60 is officially happening!" 2021 Oktoberfest USA (La Crosse Festivals, Inc.) President Kelly Wilde said. "It's been two years of planning and just the feeling of coming out and saying finally we can officially announce that Oktoberfest 60th is happening is a really good feeling for all of us and I know the community will feel the same way about it."

All activities, parades and royal family traditions will go back to normal.

"We'd follow any guidelines they give us as far as that," Wilde said. "As of now, it looks like we're good to go for everything that we do."

2019-2020 Festmaster Terry Cowgill is ready to add new members to the royal family.

"The royal family each year becomes its own family," Cowgill said. "And it's really a special thing and we always say, 'Once you're a part of fest you're always a part of fest.'''

David Sexauer designed the new button in 2020 before the event was canceled. Oktoberfest organizers assured him they would use his design when fest was able to resume as normal.

"I didn't broadcast it to anybody," Sexauer said. "So I've had to sit on this for a little bit but it's also we're very excited that normalcy is resuming because it means that we've overcome such an incredible challenge but then we get to celebrate as we have been in the year's past so it's a whole other level but it came with the challenge of waiting so it's unreal. It's still like a dream it really is."

Sexauer is from Illinois but has family in the La Crosse area. He participated in 11 Oktoberfests prior to the upcoming one.

Organizers decided to make the official announcement three months before Oktoberfest 2021 is set to begin on September 30.