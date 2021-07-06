Overdose numbers in La Crosse up for second year

La Crosse, Wis - (WXOW) - Three overdose deaths over three days has La Crosse county now at 20 deaths for the year. According to the La Crosse County Medical Examiner's office, 10 of those deaths are confirmed to be fentanyl overdoses.

Gundersen Health System physician Dr. Chris Oberlein says the current trend is on track to match last year's numbers.

"Addiction is so prevalent in our community. Whether or not you think you know someone that is battling it, you do. It's really important to support each other and support the whole community beyond this," he said.

The names of the three persons who died over the weekend have not yet been released.

