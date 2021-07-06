Packers release training camp schedule, here is when you can watch

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WQOW) - It is a tradition for many families in Wisconsin and beyond - attending Packers training camp in the shadows of Lambeau Field. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the schedule for this year's event.

Training camp practices kick off on Wednesday, July 28. That week, the team will practice Wednesday - Saturday.

The following week, practices will be open to the public on Aug. 2, 3, and 5. Family Night will be on Saturday, Aug. 7.

After that, the Packers will have open practices on Aug. 10-12 before the first preseason game against Houston. On Aug. 18-19, they will have two joint practices with the New York Jets.

All practices that are open to the public will take place at 10:10 a.m.

If inclement weather forces practices inside, they will not be open to the public.

All preseason games and Family Night are on WxOW-TV.

According to the Greater Green Bay Convention and Visitors Bureau and a 2010 study by AECOM, training camp, along with Packers Family Night, presented by Bellin Health, could attract approximately 90,000 visitors from across the nation and as many as 20 foreign countries, with a total economic impact estimated at approximately $9 million.

The Packers will not be using their customary training-camp arrangements at St. Norbert College this summer due to protocols put in place by the NFL that has clubs maximizing use of their own facilities to mitigate exposure to the pandemic.

The Packers will use their facilities at Lambeau Field for their entire training-camp operations, including practice, meals and meetings. Housing arrangements are in the process of being finalized.