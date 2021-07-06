Romania’s monument ‘ambulance’ races to save country’s past

MICASASA, Romania (AP) — On a scorching summer day in the remote Transylvanian village of Micasasa, 39-year-old Romanian architect Eugen Vaida is busy coordinating a team of volunteers helping to breathe new life into a centuries-old Romanian castle on the brink of ruin. Vaida in 2016 launched the Ambulance for Monuments project, which has a simple task. It gathers volunteers from many fields and races around the country, giving critical care to as many historical buildings as possible that are in an advanced state of decay before it’s too late. The group has rescued 55 historical structures, including medieval churches, historic fortification walls, old watermills and ancient UNESCO World Heritage Sites, from descending into complete ruin.