Roy Marble among 10 ex-Iowa athletes heading to hall of fame

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Roy Marble is among 10 former Iowa athletes who will be inducted into the school’s athletic hall of fame. The basketball star of the 1980s led the Hawkeyes to their only 30-win season and to the Sweet 16. Marble died in 2015. His family voiced their disappointment when Iowa retired Luka Garza’s No. 55 jersey number in March because Marble had not received the same honor. Garza broke Marble’s 32-year-old career scoring record and was the Associated Press national player of the year. Athletic director Gary Barta publicly apologized to Marble’s family.