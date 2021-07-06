Russia, Indonesia talk up ASEAN’s consensus on Myanmar peace

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Russia’s top diplomat expressed his backing for Southeast Asian efforts toward achieving peace in Myanmar on his visit to Indonesia to demonstrate the region’s importance to Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Jakarta after meeting with Brunei’s sultan, who is the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Lavrov said he briefed his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi on the messages Russia has sent to Myanmar’s military leaders and told Marsudi that Russia considered the ASEAN position “a basis for restoring the situation back to normalcy.” ASEAN’s five-point consensus called for violence to end immediately and for the start of constructive dialogue to find a peaceful solution.