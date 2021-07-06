Official: 4 more victims found in rubble; death toll at 32

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — A fire official says four more victims have been found in the rubble of a collapsed condominium building in Florida, bringing the death toll to 32. Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah gave the news to family members during a morning briefing Tuesday. He said rescuers have also been locating more human remains. Jadallah said there was a two-hour delay early Tuesday as a result of lightning. He said workers have removed 5.5 million pounds of debris from the pile.