Slow moving cold front means heavy rain is possible.

Severe storms this evening…

A cold front has become nearly stationary across the region this afternoon and evening. It will be the focus for t-storms through the evening. A Severe T-storm Watch is in effect until 10 PM for the entire area. Large hail, damaging winds, and heavy rain are the main threats, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question. Heat and humidity have concentrated in the area as highs today reached into the 80s to lower 90s.

Heavy rain possible…

The front is roughly parallel to the upper level winds, so there may be training of storms over some areas. If this occurs flash flooding is possible, so stay tuned for updates from News 19. Stay Weather Aware as t-storms develop and move through the region.

Cooling trend coming…

Temperatures will roll back from the 90s into the 60s and 70s for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. The readings will then reverse as the next system approaches for Saturday into early next week. Another round of showers and storms will return for late in the week and the weekend.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass pollen season is over, but mold counts will run medium to high for the few of days. Weed pollen season is next on the list, but the counts are low for now.

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden