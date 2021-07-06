Thailand seizes 315 kilograms of heroin bound for Australia

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai customs officials say they have made their biggest seizure of heroin this year, about 315 kilograms (700 pounds) worth up to $29 million. They did not say where the drugs originated. However, the seizure comes amid concerns that production may surge in neighboring Myanmar, the region’s main supplier of illicit drugs, because of severe instability after February’s military takeover. The Customs Department chief says 134 shrink-wrapped packets of heroin were concealed in buckets of acrylic paint that were to be shipped to Australia.