Trophy for Ryder Cup winner, award for 1 player on each team

The Ryder Cup will be giving out a trophy to one player on each team besides that gold chalice awarded to the winning team. Officials have announced the creation of the Nicklaus-Jacklin Award. It will be given to one American and one European who embody the spirit of the matches based on the decisions they make. In other golf news, Mark Calcavecchia thought he missed out on a chance to play his final British Open. Because of back surgery, the R&A is allowing him to push it back one year. Instead of going to Royal St. George’s, the 1989 champ will play his last British Open at St. Andrews.