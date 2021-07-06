Union will defend teachers in ‘critical race theory’ fights

One of the nation’s largest teachers unions is promising to defend members who are punished for teaching an “honest history” of the United States. The American Federation of Teachers on Tuesday said it is adding $2.5 million to its legal defense fund in anticipation of local battles over the teaching of race. It’s meant to counter a wave of states seeking to limit classroom discussions around racism. At least six states have passed recent laws and more than a dozen others are considering it. Many of the bills aim to ban the teaching of critical race theory, but the AFT’s president said the concept is generally not taught below the college level.