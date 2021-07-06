US finalizes ban on Belarus travel over forced landing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government is barring airlines from selling travel between the United States and Belarus except in limited cases. The Transportation Department issued a final order Tuesday, upholding a proposal that the department announced last week. The move follows an incident in May in which Belarussian officials ordered a Ryanair flight to land in Belarus, where authorities removed and arrested a dissident journalist. President Joe Biden has called the incident “outrageous.” The ban on airlines selling travel between the two countries contains exceptions only for humanitarian or national security reasons.