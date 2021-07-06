US hosts high-level Saudi visit after Khashoggi killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top Biden administration officials are hosting a brother to powerful Saudi Arabian crown prince Mohammed bin Salman in Washington. Tuesday’s meetings are the highest-level such visit since the U.S. made public intelligence findings linking the Saudi crown prince to the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. The Biden administration did not publicly disclose the visit by Saudi deputy defense minister Khalid bin Salman in advance. They also did not immediately officially confirm the meetings. Joe Biden pledged during his presidential campaign to make a “pariah” of the kingdom’s crown prince over Khashoggi’s killing and other abuses. His administration has instead emphasized U.S. strategic interests with Saudi Arabia.