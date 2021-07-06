Vauxhall owner to invest $138M in UK to make electric cars

LONDON (AP) — Vauxhall’s parent company says it will invest 100 million pounds ($138 million) to make electric vans and cars at its factory in northwestern England. Stellantis said the investment will see Vauxhall’s Ellesmere Port plant in Cheshire, near Liverpool, producing electric vehicles for other brands under Stellantis including Peugeot, Citroen and Opel. The future of the plant had been in doubt after Stellantis announced that the new Astra car model would not be built there. Tuesday’s announcement secured more than 1,000 jobs at the plant, as well as thousands more in the supply chain that rely on the factory for their livelihood. Britain is set to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles in 2030.