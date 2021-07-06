Western Technical College’s construction program provides hands-on experience

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Students from Western Technical College are getting real-world experience through the Building Construction and Cabinetmaking program.

Students in the program are in the final week of classes and as a part of the program, they have been building a home on La Crosse's south side.

The Building Construction and Cabinetmaking Program is a 1-year program focusing on two-thirds building construction and one-third cabinet making.

The program provides students with hands-on experience to prepare them for life after graduation.

"It's really good doing hands-on, gives you a lot of actual work experience instead of just learning it by the book. Kind of really helps with the online classes, get to learn online at your own pace and then you come here and you work with your hands and you do everything you learned online," said WTC student Dane Carl. "It's really nice going home every day seeing what you did for the day and you learn a lot of things that you wouldn't have learned otherwise. It will definitely help a lot in the future."



Carl says he is ready to get to work and has already been hired by Kirschner Custom Home Builders to begin full-time work after graduation.