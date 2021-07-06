Wisconsin brewery celebrating NHL player

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- District 1 Brewing Co. in Steven's Point is brewing up a new beer honoring Cole Caufield -- a Stevens Point native and right wing for the NHL's Montreal Canadiens.

Mike Sheehan, co-owner of the brewery, said he was inspired to create the special beer after watching Caufield score a goal during the playoffs. The American lager -- dubbed Goal! Caufield -- is described as light and crisp.

While they were developing the lager, Sheehan says the brewery did have to be careful, considering Caufield is only 20 years old and can't legally drink the beer named after him. But, District 1's owners said they worked with his agent and mother to make it happen.

District 1 said they're proud to be able to honor the Steven's Point native.

"We're just very excited." Sheehan said. "We want this to be all about Cole and to celebrate his success. I think he's got great things ahead of him."

Caufield played hockey at Stevens Point Area High and University of Wisconsin-Madison, before being drafted to the Montreal Canadiens.

The brewery will also be donating 10% of tap sales and 5% of can sales to a charity of Caufield's choice.

The lager will be available on tap and in cans at the end of July.

You can view all of Cole Caufield's NHL stats here.