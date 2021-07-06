WNBA teams jockey for position before Olympic break

NEW YORK (AP) — With less than a week remaining before the WNBA begins its Olympic break, teams are jockeying for position in the standings knowing that it will be a sprint to the finish once play resumes in August following the Tokyo Games and a monthlong hiatus. Las Vegas, Seattle and Connecticut have already created a little separation from the pack as the top three teams in the league. The Aces and Storm are battling for supremacy in the Western Conference to earn a spot in the Commissioner’s Cup championship. The Storm hold a one-game lead on the Aces.