A comedic twist on the works of Shakespeare

(WXOW) - Whether you love or hate William Shakespeare, you might want to consider having a laugh at this upcoming set of performances over at the Commonweal Theatre.

"The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged) [Revised]" kicks off this Saturday, July 10th at the Lanesboro theatre. The play looks at a group of actors stumbling through 37 of Shakespeare's works. Their journey offers plenty of humor along the ride.

The performances run July 10th through October 24th. You can find more information, showings, and ticket pricing right here. Virtual showings are also available.

Capacity restrictions have been lifted at the Commonweal Theatre. If you are fully vaccinated, masks are not required.

