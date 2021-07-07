Adams’ win in NYC latest in surge for moderate Democrats

NEW YORK (AP) — The triumph of a moderate Democrat in the mayoral primary in deep blue New York City has appeared to accelerate the recent trend of some of the party’s most fervent voters to break away from the most progressive candidates. A former New York Police Department captain, Eric Adams, this week became his party’s nominee to lead the nation’s largest city after making a centerpiece of his campaign the rejection of the left-leaning activist call to defund the police. His win comes on the heels of victories by self-styled pragmatic candidates in relatively low turnout elections in races for a House seat in New Mexico, a congressional primary in Louisiana and a gubernatorial primary in Virginia.