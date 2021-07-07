Skip to Content

Ahmed Jibril, head of Palestinian radical group, dies at 83

12:42 pm National news from the Associated Press

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — The leader of a breakaway Palestinian faction that carried out hijackings, bombings and other attacks against Israeli targets in the 1970s and 1980s has died. Ahmed Jibril was 83. His death at a Damascus hospital was confirmed on Wednesday by his group, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command and by Syria’s state TV. It says he had been sick for months. Jibril was a vehement opponent of peace deals with Israel. His faction was declared a terrorist group by the U.S. State Department in 1997. It had carried out some of the most dramatic attacks against Israeli targets from Lebanon and in European cities.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content