All-Star Lynn wins 6-1 as White Sox improve to 10-2 vs Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lance Lynn allowed one run over six innings in his first start since earning a berth on the AL All-Star team, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 6-1 after cutting outfielder Adam Eaton. Tim Anderson had four hits and Leury García hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the second inning and added a run-scoring triple and a single. Chicago is 10-2 against Minnesota this season, outscoring the Twins 91-47. Lynn gave up four hits and three walks, striking out six, lowering his ERA to 1.99. Four relievers combined for three scoreless innings of two-hit relief.