AP: Body cam prompts new look at what killed Black motorist

The FBI is taking the unusual step of ordering a new look at the autopsy of Black motorist Ronald Greene to consider evidence not provided after his 2019 death, including body camera video of Louisiana state troopers stunning, punching and dragging him during his arrest. The re-examined autopsy is part of a federal civil rights investigation that has taken on new urgency in the seven weeks since The Associated Press obtained and published the video of Greene’s arrest. Prosecutors also met with his family and say they plan to present the case to a grand jury by summer’s end.