Authorities say 2 young brothers found dead at Algona home

ALGONA, Iowa (AP) — Authorities identified three people found dead in the northern Iowa city of Algona as two young brothers who were shot to death and another person who killed himself. The Iowa Department of Public Safety on Wednesday night identified the boys as 6-year-old Logan Phelon and 3-year-old Seth Phelon. The boys died of gunshot wounds, and investigators said their deaths were considered homicides. The Department of Public Safety says 32-year-old Christopher Phelon also was found dead from a gunshot wound. His death is considered a suicide. Someone called 911 after discovering the bodies on Monday night. Authorities announced how they died and their names after an autopsy. Investigators didn’t specify the relationship between Christopher Phelon and the boys.